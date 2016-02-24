Comeback kings Porto ready for Dortmund, says Peseiro

Jose Peseiro hopes his Porto side can produce another memorable comeback when they host Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League on Thursday.

The Bundesliga side ran out 2-0 winners in Germany last week to give them a commanding advantage in their last-32 tie ahead of the return at the Dragao.

Porto have enjoyed some impressive come-from-behind wins in recent weeks, however, having scored twice to win 2-1 away at fierce rivals Benfica before coming from 2-0 down to defeat Moreirense 3-2 at the weekend.

And Peseiro is confident his players can spring another surprise if they make the most of their attacking threat against Thomas Tuchel's side.

"We have confidence in the team. We believe in the players and those two comebacks were very good," he said.

"We have 90 minutes now to recover from 2-0. Our desire is to win this game, which will be very difficult, but we have the potential, the ambition, and we believe that much is possible.

"The result wasn't positive but we also know that we can do more, be a more attacking team and ask for the support of our fans.

"We want more of the ball so we can attack, have more chances at goal, be more positive and destabilise the opposition.

"We have to be more intelligent, more balanced and patient. We want to win in the 90 minutes but we'll go into extra-time because we want to reach the next round."