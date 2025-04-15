How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona: Live streams, TV options for Champions League quarter-final today

Watch Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona as the two sides play out the second leg of their quarter final in the 2024/2025 Champions League on Tuesday April 15, with all the details here on broadcasters and live streams globally.

Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona: Key information • Date: Tuesday, April 15, 2025 • Kick-off time: 8pm BST / 3pm EDT • Venue: Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund • Free stream: Virgin Media (Ireland) • TV & Streaming: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) / Paramount+ (US) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Can Dortmund pull off one of the biggest comebacks in Champions League history? That's the scale of the task for manager Niko Kovac and his side, after their 4-0 defeat by Barcelona in the first leg last Wednesday.

Barcelona's three attacking superstars – Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal, and Raphinha – were all on song and on the scoresheet as Hansi Flick's men took a commanding lead in the tie.

Roared on by the Yellow Wall in the Signal Iduna Park, Borussia Dortmund will attempt to pull off a miracle but in reality a four-goal deficit is likely to prove beyond them. Barcelona, after all, are unbeaten this calendar year, although Hansi Flick may take the opportunity to rotate his squad given their heavy fixture list in recent weeks.

Read on for all the information on how to watch Barcelona against Borussia Dortmund online and on TV, including details of a free live stream in Ireland and how you can use a VPN to watch your usual Champions League coverage from abroad.

Can I watch Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona for free?

You can watch Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona for free if you're in Ireland, with Virgin Media showing the game on Tuesday April 15.

You can watch on Virgin Media Two on your television, and a free live stream for Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona will be available on the Virgin Media Play streaming platform, which is available through an app or simply an in-browser player with no registration required.

Not in Ireland right now? You can still access your usual Virgin Media streaming services from abroad with a VPN - more on that below.

Watch from anywhere with a VPN

If you’re planning to be out of the house as Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona kicks off, your usual streaming services might not be the most beneficial.

Thankfully, there is a good option that doesn’t involve resorting to one of those dodgy feeds on Reddit. All you need is a VPN (Virtual Private Network), which sets your IP address to make it look like your device is in another country.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to create a private connection, access your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world, and put your feet up with the game.

FourFourTwo’s office mates TechRadar are experts in this field and they are big fans of NordVPN.

NordVPN: 70% off, 30-day money-back guarantee TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona in the UK – TV channel, live stream

TNT Sports has the rights to show 187 Champions League matches this season in the UK, including the exclusive rights to Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona

The game will be on TNT Sports 1 on TV and Discovery+ online, with coverage starting at 7.30pm ahead of the 8pm kick-off.

A Discovery+ Premium subscription, which is what you need to stream TNT Sports content online, will set you back £30.99 a month. You also have the option to get TNT Sports on your television by adding it to your existing Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media package (prices vary by provider).

Watch Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona live streams in the US

Paramount+ has the rights to show every Champions League match in the US – including the exclusive Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona live stream.

Paramount+ is the streaming service for CBS' output. The Essential package costs $7.99 a month, or $59.99 a year, while Paramount+ with Showtime costs $12.99 per month or $119.99 per year. Showtime gets you a heap of movies and TV, but Champions League soccer is available on both plans.

Watch Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona around the world

Can I watch Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona in Australia?

Yes, Aussies can watch a Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona live stream on Stan Sport, along with every other Champions League match this season.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your standard Stan subscription, which costs $12 a month.

Can I watch Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona in Canada?

Yes, DAZN is the home of Champions League football in Canada and will have a stream of Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona. Prices start from $24.99 a month.

Can I watch Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona in New Zealand?

Yes, as in Canada, New Zealanders have DAZN as their Champions League destination, with a live stream of Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona.

A subscription costs $14.99 per month, or $149.99 if you sign up for a full year.

Can I watch Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona in South Africa?

Yes, soccer fans in South Africa can watch the UCL action on subscription service SuperSport through DStv.