Comeback queens earn draws to leave Group C wide open at Euro 2022
Reigning champions the Netherlands had to settle for a point as they kicked off their Euro 2022 Group C campaign with a hard-fought draw against Sweden.
The spoils in the group’s other game were shared too as Portugal came from behind to deny Switzerland victory.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at Saturday’s events at the tournament.
Going Dutch
The Netherlands had to do it the hard way as they launched their campaign with a fightback draw against Sweden at Bramall Lane.
Having fallen behind to Jonna Andersson’s first-half strike and lost keeper Sari van Veenendaal and defender Aniek Nouwen to injury, they dragged themselves back into the game through Jill Roord, who might have snatched victory as time ran down.
Striker Vivianne Miedema said: “What a match. At half-time, we knew that we could do better and I’m so proud of the team, how we changed things round for the second half.”
Silva lining for Portugal
“𝗜’𝗺 𝗜𝗻𝗲𝘃𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲” ☝️💥 – @jessiicasilva10#TeamPortugal#WEURO2022pic.twitter.com/0eTVOnBCy1— Portugal (@selecaoportugal) July 9, 2022
Portugal, who only made the finals as a result of Russia’s expulsion, were in deep trouble inside five minutes against Switzerland at Leigh Sports Village.
Early goals from Coumba Sow and Rahel Kiwic had Francisco Neto’s side starring down the barrel, but Diana Gomes and Jessica Silva struck within eight second-half minutes to set up a grandstand finish.
Both sides might have won it at the death with Geraldine Reuteler for Switzerland and Portugal substitute Telma Encarnacao hitting the woodwork, but they ultimately had to settle for a point apiece.
Ton up
Reaching a 𝙘𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙮 👊 Lia Wälti earns cap number 💯 for 🇨🇭 at #WEURO2022pic.twitter.com/l3keBebpJA— UEFA Women's EURO 2022 (@WEURO2022) July 9, 2022
Skipper Lia Walti will have cause to remember Switzerland’s opening game with particular fondness despite their failure to hang on to their lead.
The Arsenal midfielder, described by Swiss coach Nils Nielsen as the “brain, heart and soul” of his team, won her 100th cap against Portugal.
Up next
July 10
Group D: Belgium v Iceland (5pm, Manchester City Academy Stadium)
Group D: France v Italy (8pm, New York Stadium)
