CONCACAF Champions League Review: DC United qualify for knockout stage

Two first-half goals helped DC United to a 2-0 win over Arabe Unido and a spot in the knockout stage of the CONCACAF Champions League.

Conor Doyle and Jared Jeffrey were both on target at RFK Stadium as DC preserved their 100 per cent record and became the first team to reach the quarter-finals by winning Group H with a game to spare.

Tuesday's victory saw DC - yet to concede a goal after three matches in the continental competition - eliminate Unido and Montego Bay United with three and zero points respectively.

Hosts DC wasted no time asserting their dominance over the Panamanian visitors thanks to Doyle, who opened the scoring less than a minute into proceedings.

Doyle fired a shot low and hard across Unido goalkeeper Miguel Lloyd with barely 40 seconds on the clock after Chris Pontius' cross found his team-mate at the back post.

Jeffrey then doubled the lead in the 22nd minute, heading a corner into the ground and past Lloyd.

Unido hit the crossbar twice early in the second half, with Renan Addles and Abdiel Macea rattling the woodwork but victory for DC was never in doubt as they progressed to the last eight for a second consecutive season.

In Tuesday's only other match, Santa Tecla and Real Salt Lake played out a goalless draw in El Salvador.

RSL had midfielder John Stertzer sent off for a second bookable offence with 10 minutes remaining, though the Americans held on for a point.

Municipal and RSL, who have a game in hand, are level on four points in Group G, two clear of Santa Tecla.