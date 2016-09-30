CONCACAF Champions League Review: Olimpia, Honduras Progreso claim key wins
Wins for Honduras Progreso and Olimpia saw them stay alive in the CONCACAF Champions League.
Olimpia and Honduras Progreso remained alive in their bids to reach the CONCACAF Champions League quarter-finals.
They had to come from behind, but Olimpia cruised to a 5-1 win over Police United on Thursday.
A brilliant sixth-minute finish by John King put the Belize side ahead in Belmopan, yet they were behind at half-time.
Carlo Costly levelled, Rommel Quioto rifled in a 25-yard effort and Kevin Alvarez tapped in for Olimpia.
Costly volleyed in another before a late Carlos Mejia penalty saw the visitors complete their win.
GOAL Olimpia, Carlo COSTLY No. 13 | September 30, 2016
Olimpia are three points behind Group E leaders Pachuca ahead of a meeting between the teams.
In Group A, Honduras Progreso moved top courtesy of a 1-0 victory against W Connection.
Victor Moncada scored the winner from distance after poor goalkeeping by Julani Archibald.
GOAL Honduras Progreso, Víctor MONCADA No. 10| September 30, 2016
Honduras Progreso have played all four of their games and sit a point ahead of Pumas UNAM.
