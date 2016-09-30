CONCACAF Champions League Review: Olimpia, Honduras Progreso claim key wins

Olimpia and Honduras Progreso remained alive in their bids to reach the CONCACAF Champions League quarter-finals.

They had to come from behind, but Olimpia cruised to a 5-1 win over Police United on Thursday.

A brilliant sixth-minute finish by John King put the Belize side ahead in Belmopan, yet they were behind at half-time.

Carlo Costly levelled, Rommel Quioto rifled in a 25-yard effort and Kevin Alvarez tapped in for Olimpia.

Costly volleyed in another before a late Carlos Mejia penalty saw the visitors complete their win.

GOAL Olimpia, Carlo COSTLY No. 13 | September 30, 2016

Olimpia are three points behind Group E leaders Pachuca ahead of a meeting between the teams.

In Group A, Honduras Progreso moved top courtesy of a 1-0 victory against W Connection.

Victor Moncada scored the winner from distance after poor goalkeeping by Julani Archibald.

GOAL Honduras Progreso, Víctor MONCADA No. 10| September 30, 2016

Honduras Progreso have played all four of their games and sit a point ahead of Pumas UNAM.