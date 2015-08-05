CONCACAF Champions League Review: Rimando, Plata stand tall for RSL
Nick Rimando and Joao Plata led Real Salt Lake to victory in Guatemala, while two Mexican clubs also won.
Real Salt Lake opened their CONCACAF Champions League campaign with an away win, holding on for a 1-0 victory at Municipal on Tuesday.
Joao Plata's early goal gave RSL the edge in Guatemala, although they needed a strong performance from Nick Rimando to prevail in the feisty encounter.
Rimando made four saves, including a brilliant fingertip one to push Carlos Ruiz's free-kick onto the bar in the shadows of half-time.
Plata struck the only goal of the game in the third minute, controlling a clearing header from Municipal's defence on the edge of the box and driving the ball into the bottom corner.
The win saw RSL bounce back from their 6-4 loss at DC United in MLS on Saturday, while Municipal have lost three of their past four games in all competitions.
In the two other matches, Santos Laguna cruised past W Connection 4-0, while Queretaro defeated Panama's San Francisco 2-0.
Djaniny scored a brace for Santos in their victory, tapping in Jose Abella's low cross for the 42nd-minute opener and pouncing on a poor back pass to make it 3-0 in the 68th minute.
Alonso Escoboza and Luis Mendoza struck the other goals for the home side, while in Santiago de Queretaro, Emanuel Villa and Victor Milke were the scorers.
