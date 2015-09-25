CONCACAF Champions League Review: RSL recover to stay unbeaten

Real Salt Lake came from behind at home to defeat Santa Tecla 2-1 on Thursday and maintain their unbeaten start to the CONCACAF Champions League.

Up against a club that sits sixth in El Salvador's Primera Division, RSL - who have struggled in MLS in 2015 - looked in trouble when Irvin Herrera put the visitors in front in the 61st minute.

But a header in the 73rd minute from Olmes Garcia dragged the hosts level with Santa Tecla before Juan Manuel Martinez produced a clever chip on the run with 12 minutes remaining to clinch victory for RSL.

Jeff Cassar's RSL sit ninth in the Western Conference of MLS with just 10 wins from 29 league games this year but they are yet to taste defeat in the CONCACAF Champions League - their record is two wins and a draw from three games in Group G.

Thursday's result took RSL to seven points, three ahead of second-placed Municipal, while Santa Tecla (2 points) sit bottom.

In Group E, Walter Ferreti suffered a fourth straight defeat when Israel Silva struck for Motagua in the 93rd minute to secure a 2-1 win for the Honduran visitors.

Tigres UANL also registered a victory on the road after Ikechukwu Uche scored in the 64th minute to complete a 2-1 triumph at Isidro Metapan.

The result saw Tigres stretch their lead in Group B to three points from Herediano.