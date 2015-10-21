CONCACAF Champions League Review: Santos qualify for quarters

A five-goal second half helped Santos Laguna to a 6-1 rout of Deportivo Saprissa and a spot in the CONCACAF Champions League quarter-finals.

Santos and Saprissa were level on points prior to kick-off on Tuesday but goals to Djaniny, Luis Mendoza, Carlos Izquierdoz, Diego Gonzalez and Jesus Escoboza after half-time saw the Mexicans win Group A and clinch a quarter-final berth.

Pako Ayestaran's Santos topped the group on nine points, three more than Saprissa.

Santos went into the break leading 1-0 thanks to Bryan Rabello's headed opener seven minutes before the interval at Estadio Nuevo Corona in Torreon.

Saprissa hit back after half-time through Mynor Escoe, who poked the ball past Agustin Marchesin on 49 minutes.

It was all Santos from that point, however, as Djaniny restored the home team's advantage on 53 minutes before Mendoza doubled the lead two minutes later.

Izquierdoz drifted forward and guided a header past Danny Carvajal unmarked at the back post with 22 minutes remaining and Gonzalez got it on the action within seconds.

Substitute Escoboza capped the comprehensive performance in the first minute of additional time.

Mexican rivals and reigning champions America also won their group courtesy of a late 1-1 draw at Motagua.

Michael Arroyo's equaliser on 88 minutes cancelled out Erick Andino's first-half opener as America denied 10-man Motagua and made sure of top spot in Group E.

Meanwhile, Group G winners Real Salt Lake edged Municipal 1-0 to maintain their unbeaten run heading into the quarters.