CONCACAF Champions League Review: Tigres progress, Galaxy held

Tigres UANL booked their spot in the CONCACAF Champions League quarter-finals despite a 0-0 draw against Herediano on Wednesday.

Ricardo Ferretti's men were unable to find a breakthrough in the Group B clash, but a draw was enough.

With the point, the Mexican side topped the group – finishing three points clear of Herediano and five ahead of Isidro Metapan.

The hosts had their chances in the first half, including Andre-Pierre Gignac hitting the crossbar with a header.

But the draw was good enough for Tigres as they wrapped up top place in the group.

LA Galaxy had already sealed their place in the last eight and completed their group stage with a 1-1 draw at Comunicaciones.

Alan Gordon appeared to give the MLS side victory with his scrappy 84th-minute goal, but they conceded in additional time when Rolando Blackburn struck at the back post.

The Galaxy finished on eight points, four clear of Central and Comunicaciones.