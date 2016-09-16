CONCACAF Champions League Review: Wins for Red Bulls, Honduras Progreso

Sacha Kljestan lifted the New York Red Bulls to victory in the CONCACAF Champions League, while Honduras Progreso upset Pumas UNAM.

Kljestan struck a 90th-minute winner for the Red Bulls in a 1-0 victory over Alianza on Thursday.

The Red Bulls are now five points clear atop Group F, closing in on a quarter-final spot.

A Victor Moncada brace helped Honduras Progreso to a surprise 2-1 win over Pumas UNAM.

Alfonso Nieto had put the Mexicans on track for victory in San Pedro Sula, but they conceded twice in the second half.

Moncada levelled just before the hour-mark and then struck a 91st-minute winner.

Despite the loss, Pumas UNAM are still top of Group A – but they are just two points clear of their conquerors.

Also netting twice on Thursday was Yendrick Ruiz, whose double led Herediano past Plaza Amador 2-0.

Herediano are second to Tigres UANL in Group G.