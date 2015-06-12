CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Review: Canada poised to progress

Cyle Larin and Russell Teibert were on target as Canada accounted for Dominica 2-0 in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying on Thursday.

Larin opened the scoring in the fifth minute away from home at Windsor Park Stadium in Roseau, before Teibert made sure of the result via a 64th-minute penalty to give Canada the ascendency heading into the second leg of their second-round qualifier next week.

Canada will host the return leg at BMO Field on Tuesday.

Benito Floro's men made the perfect start thanks to Orlando City striker Larin, who slotted the ball past goalkeeper Glenson Prince for his second international goal in six appearances.

Scores remained unchanged until 19 minutes into the second half, when Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Teibert converted a spot-kick after Larin was fouled inside the penalty area.

Belize were also victorious on the road, edging Dominican Republic 2-1 courtesy of Deon McCaulay's late winner.

McCaulay broke the deadlock with two minutes remaining in Santo Domingo after Geremy Lombardi levelled proceedings in the 71st minute, cancelling out the former's first-half opener.

Meanwhile, El Salvador salvaged a 2-2 draw at St Kitts and Nevis.