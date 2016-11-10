Concern for City as Bravo injured on Chile duty

Manchester City face an anxious wait to discover the extent of goalkeeper Claudio Bravo's leg injury picked up during Chile's World Cup qualifier with Colombia.

Bravo took a knock early on in Barranquilla after a challenge with Miguel Borja, but was able to continue and kept his side in the match with two impressive saves.

His second-half involvement saw another heavy tackle when trying to stop the marauding Santiago Arias.

As the Colombian raced into the penalty area, Bravo came out and made a perfectly-timed challenge, but Arias' follow through left the goalkeeper in pain.

Again he continued, but on the hour he needed further treatment and reluctantly left the field to be replaced by Johnny Herrera.

It remains to be seen whether Bravo will be fit for Chile's next qualifier with Uruguay on Tuesday, and City's Premier League trip to Crystal Palace on November 19.