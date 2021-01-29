Concussion substitutes can be used in the Premier League from February 6

Concussion substitutes will first be used in the Premier League from February 6.

A joint statement from the league and the Football Association set out the timetable for the rollout of the new protocol, which will enable teams to make up to two additional permanent concussion substitutes in a match.

The new protocol will first come into force in the FA Cup from next month’s fifth round, the FA said, and will be used in the Women’s Super League and Championship from February 6.

The protocols were approved at the annual business meeting of the International Football Association Board, the game’s lawmaking body, last month.

The one being used in the English competitions also allows for the opposition to make the equivalent number of changes, so that if one concussion substitute is used, they can make one change.

“The trial is a result of the IFAB’s consultation with stakeholders and recommendations from their concussion expert group to allow additional substitutions for players with actual or suspected concussion,” the joint statement read.