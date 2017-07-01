Confederations Cup Social Diary: Goretzka and Kimmich go sightseeing, Ronaldo tops up tan

The Confederations Cup will come to an end on Sunday as Germany and Chile face off for a second time in the competition for the trophy.

Before the two finalists do battle in St Petersburg, Portugal and Mexico will contest the third-place play-off and all four teams have been limbering up ahead of the last two games of the tournament.

Germany's hero of the semi-final Leon Goretzka took in the sights of St Petersburg with team-mate Joshua Kimmich, while Claudio Bravo was getting in more practise after his efforts in the shoot-out with Portugal booked Chile's spot in the showpiece.

Portugal were all smiles in training despite their defeat but, after leaving camp to see his newborn twins for the first time, Cristiano Ronaldo took some time to top up his tan.

Julian Draxler revealed had an unconventional bit of carry-on luggage for Germany's flight to St Petersburg.

Goretzka and Kimmich wasted no time in doing a bit of sightseeing.

Alexis Sanchez reiterated that his focus is only on Chile, and not on talk of a move from Arsenal to Manchester City.

Mexico struck a pose for a team photo ahead of the third-place play-off, with Guillermo Ochoa front and centre as he took the weight off his feet.

But Ronaldo may have had the best day of anyone on Saturday, as he made the most of his time off.