Connor Goldson can see ‘mental change within Rangers’ dressing room’

Defender Connor Goldson believes a shift in mentality in Rangers’ squad can help them win an elusive piece of silverware.

Goldson’s double secured a 2-0 win at Celtic Park on Saturday to put Steven Gerrard’s side four points clear in the Scottish Premiership, albeit the champions have a game in hand.

However, Goldson detects that his team-mates have grown accustomed to beating Celtic and know the key issue is whether they can back it up.

Rangers have gone into the new year in strong positions on the back of derby wins in each of Gerrard and Goldson’s previous two seasons in Glasgow.

But each time their title challenge has collapsed and Goldson believes a growing determination to win trophies has replaced the excitement of beating their rivals.

Goldson told talkSPORT: “Listen, obviously Old Firms are the hardest games but at the same time they are easier because you don’t need to get everyone up for them.

“You know where everyone’s mindset is but, it’s right to say it’s the other games.

“As a team so far this season we have been a lot better. We’ve shown our consistency, we’ve gone to these places and we’ve been winning often. We just need to carry that on.

“I can see there has been a mental change within our changing room that winning an Old Firm game isn’t enough, we need to go and win silverware.

“Hopefully we can back it up and by the end of the season we can celebrate.

“I think times change. I’ve been here a few years now and when I first came Rangers didn’t beat Celtic for a few years and never got the results we are now.

“Now there’s players here who have done it, who have won a few games and now it’s not about beating Celtic, it’s about going and winning silverware.

“Because a few of us have been here a few years now it’s not a new team any more, we know what’s expected and we now know what the league is about and I think it’s starting to show.”

Meanwhile, Goldson rejected suggestions that a leaked Celtic team had given Rangers an advantage on Saturday.

Hoops manager Neil Lennon was extremely angry at seeing his line-up appear on social media on Friday night after the likes of Odsonne Edouard and Christopher Jullien had been ruled out privately but not publicly.

But Goldson said: “Even in our pre-match meeting we thought Jullien would play, we thought Edouard would play. A few of us saw the team but we didn’t really believe it.

“Obviously in an Old Firm game you can never trust anything that comes out. One day someone is injured, the next day they are playing.”