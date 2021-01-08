Connor Shields helps Doonhamers into Scottish Cup third round

Connor Shields provided two assists and a goal to send Queen of the South into the third round of the Scottish Cup with a 3-0 victory over Queen’s Park.

Shields set up Willie Gibson to fire the opener in first-half stoppage-time at Hampden after an uneventful 45 minutes.

The striker then crossed for Aidan Fitzpatrick to double the lead midway through the second period.

Jai Quitongo hit the post for the home team just before Shields finished off the contest in the 82nd minute.

The forward stole the ball before racing into the box and finishing expertly with the outside of his boot to grab his fifth goal in four matches.

The game took place on a frosty pitch after seven of Saturday’s cup ties were postponed, including Dunfermline’s trip to Morton and the first-round clash between Camelon and Brora Rangers, the winners of whom are due to face Hearts.

Pitch inspections are planned for at least seven other second-round matches on Saturday.