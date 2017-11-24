Conte calls for clarity from Chelsea on Courtois deal

Antonio Conte has urged Chelsea's board to establish clarity over goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois' future at Stamford Bridge.

Courtois has won two Premier League titles in three seasons as Chelsea's number one following a similarly successful period on loan with Atletico Madrid.

The Belgium international is yet to sign a contract extension in west London, with his current deal up at the end of next season and Juventus reportedly now among a list of admirers headed by Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

This week, Courtois confirmed there had been no new developments in talks with the club – a situation that does not appear to sit entirely comfortably with his boss.

"I must be honest I think this question is for the club, not for me," Conte told reporters ahead of Saturday's Premier League trip to Liverpool.

"I like to give my opinion about technical decisions but it is also important for the club to face this issue, this contract with Courtois.

"I can tell you he is one of the best, maybe the best goalkeeper in the world and he is a player who is very important for Chelsea. But the renewal of a contract is a task for the club."

Conte remains relatively relaxed regarding Courtois' future and cited Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil winding down their deals across town at Arsenal as an example of an increasing trend that major clubs have to deal with.

"As you know very well, if a big player decides to not sign a new contract it is difficult for the club to face this issue," he said. "But, at the same time, there is space to deal with this type of situation and to solve the situation.

"In this season, Sanchez and Ozil are finishing their contracts with Arsenal. These situations are not simple but every club has to try and solve all these situations."

Asked whether he faced a tall task persuading Courtois to stay during the most recent transfer window, Conte once again lavished praise upon the 25-year-old.

"I think that Thibaut didn't need my opinion. He knows very well what my thoughts about him are," he added.

"I consider him one of the best. For sure, he will be the best in the world. Maybe he is now the best but for sure in the future [he will be]. He knows very well my opinion and my thoughts about him."