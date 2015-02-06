Conte calls for greater cooperation from clubs

Conte took over from Cesare Prandelli last August having led Juventus to three consecutive Serie A titles.

Italy have since won five and drawn one of the six matches overseen by Conte, but he was forced to quash speculation that he was ready to resign in December.

Rumours that Conte was ready to quit resurfaced recently after he was reportedly forced to cancel a team meeting later this month as clubs were unwilling to let their players attend.

However, the 45-year-old intends to stay put until UEFA Euro 2016 at least.

"I'll stay in my post until the European Championships in 2016," he told La Repubblica.

"That [resigning] has never been an option, I think I'm a very responsible person, especially in difficult times, and this is one of those times.

"I made an important commitment ... and I intend to respect that.

"I expect greater cooperation from the clubs. To bridge the gap to other nations, I must be able to work as a coach, not just as a selector."