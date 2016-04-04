Conte can deliver success, says Chelsea chairman Buck

Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck has no doubt that new head coach Antonio Conte will continue to maintain a "high standard of achievement" when he takes over at Stamford Bridge next season.

After weeks of speculation, the soon-to-be-deposed Premier League champions confirmed that Italy coach Conte will replace interim boss Guus Hiddink after Euro 2016 on a three-year deal.

Conte heads to England with an impressive CV, having led Juventus to three consecutive Serie A titles between 2012 and 2014.

The 46-year-old, who also represented Juve and Italy during his playing career, subsequently oversaw an unbeaten qualifying campaign for Euro 2016.

And Buck is confident that Conte - who becomes Chelsea's fifth Italian coach - has what it takes to succeed in England.

"Antonio Conte has a record of consistent success in his career as a manager and as a player," he told Chelsea's official website.

"We look forward to welcoming him to Stamford Bridge and are confident he will find all he needs to maintain that high standard of achievement."

Chelsea have been searching for a permanent successor since Jose Mourinho was dismissed in December after a poor defence of their Premier League title.

Hiddink returned for a second spell in charge on a deal until the end of the campaign and under the Dutchman Chelsea are unbeaten in the Premier League and have climbed to 10th.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia thanked Hiddink for his work, while welcoming the appointment of Conte.

"We are very pleased to have recruited one of the most highly regarded managers in world football and we are equally pleased to do so before the end of the current season. This aids our future planning," Granovskaia said.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Guus Hiddink, who has done a great job since he joined us in December."