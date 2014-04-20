Conte champions Giovinco cause

The former Parma man has started only five Serie A games for the champions this season, largely due to the form of Carlos Tevez and Fernando Llorente.

Giovinco was handed a start in a 1-0 victory over Bologna on Saturday, which moved the Turin giants a step closer to retaining their title.

And Juve coach Conte has urged Italy coach Cesare Prandelli to strongly consider taking the 27-year-old to take Brazil.

"Giovinco is doing really well, as he is gaining confidence in his own abilities. It's what I always told him to do. He's so good at taking men on and can be decisive.

“I hope he can continue like this to the end of the season, because he still has a chance of going to the World Cup. Someone like Giovinco would certainly be of use to Cesare Prandelli.”

Giovinco appeared in four of Italy’s World Cup qualifiers and also featured in the Confederations Cup in Brazil last year.