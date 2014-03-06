Conte contract talks set for end of the season

Conte's contract with the Turin club is due to expire in June 2015, but the former Lecce and Juve midfielder has reportedly been attracting interest from foreign clubs.

However, Juve are keen to retain the 44-year-old, who joined from Siena in 2011, but the Serie A leaders are willing to wait until the 2013-14 campaign is out of the way before discussing a new deal.

"There are no problems or a distance between us," Marotta told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"The relationship between Conte, the club, president (Andrea) Agnelli and the board is optimum.

"Right now we are all focused on what would be an historic victory, that is to win our third-straight Scudetto.

"We have decided to leave to one side talks of the future and we will deal with that further ahead well aware that we have a great coach with us."

Juve have won two league titles and two Supercoppa Italiana crowns since Conte took charge and are 11 points clear at the top of Serie A.