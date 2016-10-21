Conte declares Terry fit to face Mourinho's United

Chelsea captain John Terry is fit to return from an ankle problem in Sunday's Premier League match against Manchester United, head coach Antonio Conte has confirmed.

Terry has not featured for Chelsea since sustaining the injury during September's 2-2 draw at Swansea City.

Reports this week suggested the 35-year-old had suffered a setback in his recovery but Conte denied those claims at a pre-match news conference on Friday.

"John is in good shape. He trained with the team," he said.

"He solved his problem in his ankle. This week he trained very well and he is available for the game.

"Terry is our captain and he is an important player for us."

Conte will make a late decision over Willian's prospects of facing his former boss Jose Mourinho at Stamford Bridge after winger returned from Brazil on Thursday, following the death of his mother.

Willian's countryman Oscar also suffered a recent family bereavement, with his grandfather passing on, and Conte urged Chelsea to pull together as a "family".

"Willian came back on Thursday morning and then he had two training sessions with us," the ex-Juventus boss said.

"But in this situation it is very important to continue all aspects. I spoke also with the player and, for me and the club we are sorry for him for this situation, also for Oscar.

"Oscar, he flew to Brazil for the death of his grandfather. It is important to consider all the aspects and you make a right decision.

"I have also tomorrow to see the situation but, I repeat it is important now that we support him – the player and the club together in this family because when you lose your mother it is always a bad thing."

Willian missed Chelsea's victory over Leicester City last weekend after his mother died following a battle with cancer.