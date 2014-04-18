Conte focused on Juve title quest

The Italian, contracted to the Turin club until June 2015, is set to discuss an extension to his deal at the end of the campaign, according to general director Giuseppe Marotta.

Marotta stated this week that the pair had agreed to meet for discussions with Juve on track for a third straight Scudetto and a UEFA Europa League crown.

Ahead of Saturday's clash with Bologna at the Juventus Stadium, Conte said it would be disrespectful to focus on his personal future rather than the goals of the club.

"If I say something then the director says the same thing, it means that both see it the same way - we are in complete harmony in our views of what to do," he said.

"And I repeat that this is an important moment to think about personal aspects, particularly for me when I have professed to think about 'us' and not just 'me'.

"I think it would be a great lack of respect for my players, the club, especially towards our fans, who expect great things from us this year."

With second-placed Roma currently on a seven-match winning run in the league, Juve will take nothing for granted in their quest for the title, despite boasting an eight-point lead.

Bologna sit three points off the relegation zone in 17th and Conte is expecting a difficult challenge.

"I feel responsible together with the team to try to achieve something historic with the third Scudetto and to be able to go even further in the Europa League, to move past the semi-finals," he added.

"We know (that) will be very difficult, but we are aware that we can continue.

"It will be a very tough game against Bologna. I hope the fans get the stadium rocking. It's an important moment."