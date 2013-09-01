Conte hails 'spectacular' Juventus after Lazio rout

The 44-year-old watched as his men put four past their Serie A rivals for the second time in less than three weeks, after their 4-0 win in the Supercoppa Italiana on August 18.

Carlos Tevez scored his third Juve goal in as many games, rounding off the result after Arturo Vidal had scored twice and Mirko Vucinic found the net.

And though Miroslav Klose managed to give his team some hope in the 28th minute, Conte is delighted with how his men nullified their opponents' threat as they seek a third consecutive Serie A crown.

"Winning again and putting another four goals past Lazio is a sign of our growing form, both as a collective and as individuals," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"We are shaking off the heavy workload of pre-season training and have won all three of our official matches. We were facing a tough opponent who always made us suffer.

"It’s a victory that gives us confidence, but we must never let our concentration slip.

"We started very strong, particularly the spectacular opening 25 minutes in terms of intensity and organisation. When 2-0 up we conceded an unlucky goal from Miroslav Klose that put the brakes on us a little bit.

"We still need to improve, as in some stages there wasn’t enough pressure from the midfielders and we went too deep."