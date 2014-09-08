Conte has convinced me to play on, says Pirlo

Pirlo's intention was to retire after this year's World Cup but the appointment of Conte – who led the 35-year-old midfielder and his Juventus team-mates to three straight Serie A titles – has changed his mind.

The playmaker watched Italy's 2-0 friendly win over Netherlands on Thursday and was impressed with the bright interplay and attacking verve showed by Conte's men.

"I have spoken with Conte," Pirlo said.

"I have given my OK with regards to the national side.

"I liked the look of the team [against Netherlands]. You can already see the work of the tactician."

Italy begin their Euro 2016 qualifying campaign with a clash against Norway on Tuesday.