Conte: Hazard becoming one of world's best again

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte believes Eden Hazard is doing everything right to once again be one of the world's best.

Hazard is coming off a disappointing Premier League campaign, having been the Player of the Season in 2014-15.

The 25-year-old already has five goals and an assist in the league this season, helping his team into fourth in the table.

Conte lauded Hazard ahead of his team's meeting with Everton, telling UK newspapers: "We all know the great talent of Eden.

"I think he must continue to work and to improve his talent, but in this moment he's putting his talent, putting himself, in the team.

"That is fantastic. It's the right way to become one of the best in the world."

Conte said giving Hazard the chance to play closer to goal was behind his improved form.

The former Juventus boss said: "Eden is playing now more close to the goal.

"He's participating more in offensive situations. I think it's better for him, this type of situation, which sees him staying in a position where he can finish easier compared to in the past.

"For this reason, I think and I want him to continue in this way."