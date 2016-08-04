Conte hints at Chelsea exits

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte revealed there could be more departures from Stamford Bridge ahead of the new Premier League season.

Oscar scored a second-half double on Wednesday as Chelsea defeated AC Milan 3-1 in their final match of the International Champions Cup in the United States.

Following the match, Conte said he has a clearer idea of what his plans are for the Chelsea squad leading into the season.

"I think this match told me a lot - about the players who keep and who can go on loan or we can sell," the Italian said.

"Today, it was important because I have a more clear idea than before.

"Now we go back to London and it's important for me, for the club, to talk and take the decision about all the players.

"In this pre-season we work with 30 players - four goalkeepers and 26 players. A lot of players. Now remains one game against Werder Bremen and then we must take the decision.

"We hope to take the best decision for the club and the players also. The ideas are very clear, but it's important for me to speak about this topic with the club."

Conte also praised match-winner Oscar, who found the net via a spot-kick and a clinical finish in the second half of the contest against Milan.

"Oscar is an important player and I think the season when Chelsea won the title, he played a fantastic season," Conte said.

"Last season was bad for all the players, not only for Oscar or for another player, for all.

"I think Oscar is a good player with a great talent and he can improve a lot. I am seeing in him a good attitude and a good will."