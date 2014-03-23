Conte: I understand my dismissal

In a bad-tempered affair on Sunday, which saw Juventus triumph 1-0, both coaches were dismissed by referee Antonio Damato midway through the first half as passions boiled over.

Conte and Maran were both given their marching orders by the official after arguing an incident, which saw Catania striker Gonzalo Bergessio catch Leonardo Bonucci with his arm.

Bergessio had already been booked but after escaping punishment on that occasion, was sent off midway through the second half after catching Giorgio Chiellini in another aerial challenge.

The visitors were already ahead by that point, Carlos Tevez's 59th-minute goal earning them a sixth consecutive league win and sending them 14 points clear of second-placed Roma.

"I think Mr Damato wanted to send a signal to the players on the field by sending off the coaches and trying to calm things down," Conte told Sky Sport Italia after the game.

"It was basically a warning, as he couldn't send the players off that early.

"Rolando and I both understood the situation and it wasn't an easy game to officiate, as it was very, very fiery on and off the field.

"Juve did well to keep our heads, so I am very proud of the lads."

Pablo Daniel Osvaldo set up the winning goal for strike partner Tevez and Conte was pleased with the Italy international, who joined from Southampton in January.

"He has settled in very well," the 44-year-old coach said.

"Daniel arrived in January, so we had to prepare a different approach for him.

"He has great qualities and trained the right way, so he can become an important player for Juventus.

"He has technique and I am happy with what he's doing at the moment.

"I am convinced that if we have time to work with him physically as well as tactically, we can see a whole other level to his game. I know he can do so much more."