Conte, just let my Chelsea win again - Eto'o

Samuel Eto'o has pleaded with Antonio Conte to quickly restore Chelsea to their previous heights when he takes charge at Stamford Bridge this year.

Conte was appointed as the permanent successor to Jose Mourinho last week and will take up the role upon the end of his Euro 2016 campaign with Italy.

Chelsea occupy 10th in the Premier League following a dismal campaign and look set to miss out on European football next season.

Eto'o spent the 2013-14 season with the club, but failed to claim any silverware and, with the club enduring another barren year, he hopes the new manager can bring about a swift change in fortunes.

"I don't think that a great manager as Antonio Conte needs my advice," said Eto'o.

"I think that he's demonstrated already to be one of the best in world football, he needs just to continue to work like this. He won a lot.

"Chelsea will allow him to work much better, thanks to the great players. Also, he was a great player.

"I just wish him good luck, because it is important in football. Conte, just let my Chelsea win again!"

Chelsea were eliminated from the Champions League at the last-16 stage by Paris Saint-Germain and the Cameroonian would like to see Laurent Blanc's team take on his former club Barcelona in the final.

"For me, my dream Champions League final is between Barcelona and PSG, the two teams I love," added Eto'o.

"But, you never know in football. We saw Wolfsburg winning 2-0 against Real Madrid [in the quarter-final first leg]. Football is crazy, but I would like to see Barcelona and PSG in the final."