Conte: Juve win at Bologna shows squad depth

The head coach saw his men claim a seventh consecutive Serie A triumph, with clean sheets in each of them, as goals from Arturo Vidal and Giorgio Chiellini moved Juve six points clear at the summit.

Conte made numerous changes but his side marched on to yet another victory and the Italian was delighted with the display.

"We know that we have men and quality and an organised system that carries on regardless of who is playing," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"Juventus did not change the tune despite different performers and that is the best thing about this victory. I said before the game I wasn't worried, as I train everyone the same way because they all have to be ready when called upon.

"We should've finished Bologna off earlier, such as that incredible chance for Fernando Llorente, as after that we risked conceding an equaliser.

"Llorente is doing better and proving why we signed him. He's improving in terms of determination, of protecting the ball and providing assists, so now has to target being a hitman and we must help him achieve that."

Juventus return to UEFA Champions League action on Tuesday when they face Galatasaray, with the Italians knowing a win would secure their spot in the last 16.