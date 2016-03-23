Conte never regretted taking Italy job

Antonio Conte insists he never regretted taking the Italy job, but admits not everything that was promised to him has been delivered.

Conte departed his role as Juve coach to take over from Cesare Prandelli in August 2014, but is to leave after Euro 2016 citing that he missed the day-to-day workings of club management.

The 46-year-old, who is widely tipped to become Chelsea's new manager after the tournament, is set to take charge of his first match since announcing his decision when Italy face Spain in Udine on Thursday.

And Conte told a news conference ahead of that game: "You [media] asked me to be clear for the good of the national team. You wanted me to be clear and fair.

"What I regret is that you look for controversy and the big headline. There has never been a day when I regretted my choice. I felt boundless pride.

"I have explained that I didn't feel I was being well used, because it was promised when I was made coach that I would work more than I have done.

"I didn't want to be disrespectful to anyone. I thought that I would do more in this role."

Conte says his squad for the European Championship in France is taking place, but promised those that missed out this time around they have not been forgotten about.

"We want to see if the newcomers have the chance to go to the European Championship," he added.

"From now until the next two months I will observe closely Serie A and America, because I don't forget Sebastian Giovinco.

"I'll keep the door open but I have a basic idea of who is coming to France."