Conte an 'obvious' leader - Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti labelled Antonio Conte an "obvious choice" as a leader and said he always knew the incoming Chelsea boss would become a coach.

Conte was captain of Juventus when Ancelotti arrived as coach in 1999, but the latter would last just over two years in the role.

Bayern Munich boss Ancelotti lauded Conte's leadership abilities and said the 46-year-old was easy to rely on during his time in Turin.

"When I arrived at Juventus as the manager in 1999, Antonio Conte was the captain of the club, an Italy international and a player who had a lot of influence in the dressing room," he wrote in The Telegraph.

"And when I needed a leader in the team he was the obvious choice."

While Ancelotti is taking over at Bayern, Conte will be at the helm of Chelsea after his time with Italy finishes at Euro 2016.

Ancelotti recalled Conte as a willing learner who he knew would eventually move into coaching.

"All the time he was watching and learning. I knew that he was going to be a coach one day," he wrote.

As for his management style, Ancelotti wrote about the demands Conte – who led Juve to three consecutive Serie A titles as coach – would impose.

"There are certain things that he will not compromise on, and it will be the same when he comes to Chelsea," he wrote.

"He wants all his players to follow him, and he wants a good team spirit. He is not afraid to tell the media what he thinks of their opinions either.

"In Conte's philosophy, you are either with the team or you're against them. There is no middle ground."