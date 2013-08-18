Conte out for Supercoppa revenge

The 44-year-old's men have an impressive record against their opponents in the league, having not lost since December 2003, but they are still reeling after being edged out in last year's Coppa semi-finals.

Alhough Lazio went on to claim silverware, overcoming bitter rivals Roma 1-0 in the final with a goal from Senad Lulic, Conte expects his team to get what they deserve when the pair clash on Sunday at the Stadio Olimpico.

"Last year, both in the league and in the Coppa Italia, I think Juventus deserved much more even though we did win 2-0 here in Rome (in Serie A)," he told the club's official website.

"That being said, congratulations to Lazio, who claimed two draws and a win. I trust my lads because I will never forget how they have helped me win two league titles in my first two years at Juventus."

The former Italy international also hailed new signing Fernando Llorente, who is yet to make his competitive debut, and laughed off rumours he is set to return to his former club Athletic Bilbao on loan.

"You are just trying to make me smile... we know how good he is and we had the skill and the good luck to get him on a free transfer," Conte added.

"He's working hard to get into our mindset and to get used to our system - he's improving every day. That's the most important thing."