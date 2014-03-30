Conte rubbishes Benitez's 'revenue' claims

Napoli stunned Juventus 2-0 on Sunday but Conte was more interested in dismissing Benitez's pre-match claims that the Neapolitans cannot compete with the Turin-based club due to financial constraints.

Conte challenged Benitez to check his calculations before firing back that Napoli spent more in the transfer market before the 2013/14 season only to sit third in Serie A and fail in the UEFA Champions League.

"We were facing a Napoli side that was built to win and not to take part. After all, a club that spends more than €100 million on the transfer market cannot be happy just to take part," Conte told Sky Sport Italia.

The 44-year-old coach added: "The revenue issue is one of opinion. You can make €500m revenue, but it depends on how much you invest in the squad. Napoli spent more in one year than Juventus have in three.

"We paid out €25m but covered that expenditure with sales like Emanuele Giaccherini. I hope Benitez will stop saying this or at least check his calculations. It's important to say the truth and not just spreading stories that have no real basis in fact.

"The numbers are there, you can look at them. Juventus spent €25m on the transfer market this summer and Napoli spent €100m in order to go out of the Champions League in the group phase and the Europa League in the last 16.

"We try to reply on the field by winning and hope to do so again this season."

Goals to Jose Callejon and Dries Mertens either side of half-time saw Napoli triumph at the Stadio San Paolo and Conte said Juventus gave the hosts too much of a head start.

"It certainly wasn't a good first-half performance, in terms of approach, character or anything," Conte said.

"Napoli played a very good first half and we paid the price for the fact we've got such a packed fixture list and the injury emergency means the same players have to play all the time."