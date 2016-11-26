Conte: Tottenham showed strength of Chelsea's title rivals

Antonio Conte insists that Tottenham's performance at Stamford Bridge proved it is too early to discuss a Premier League title challenge for Chelsea.

The Blues reclaimed top spot with a 2-1 victory against Spurs, but they had to come from behind to win against a side that had previously been unbeaten in the league with goals from Pedro and Victor Moses cancelling out Christian Eriken's opener.

And despite a seventh consecutive league success, Conte used Tottenham's display to support his argument that Chelsea should not be thinking about a sixth top-flight crown just yet.

"It is too early [to talk about the title]," he told BT Sport. "This league is very tough.

"Tottenham showed that, in this league, there are six or seven teams that can win the title. For us, it's important to continue this way and improve our confidence.

"It wasn't easy. When you go 1-0 down, you need a good reaction. To win against a tough team, I'm pleased - but it's important to start thinking about the next game."

Chelsea will now turn their attentions to a trip to third-placed Manchester City next weekend.