Conte: Trabzonspor will provide test for Juventus

After being knocked out of the UEFA Champions League, Conte's side will have a point to prove at the Juventus Stadium.



But Juve's tactician was respectful of their Turkish opponents, given they mastered Serie A rivals Lazio in the Europa League group stage.



"We will be facing a team that was in the group stage with Lazio and they closed that stage as leaders of their group," Conte said on Wednesday.



"We know they have excellent players in attack, they have expert players, and I'm referring to players such as Didier Zokora and Jose Bosingwa.



"They definitely have a lot of talented players, they have ingenious players such as Olcan (Adin).



"We will need to be very careful and think at a game at a time and make sure we take things seriously.



"Now let's focus on Thursday's game and let's hope we will put in a good performance against a strong team in Trabzonspor."



Conte is also wary of the fixture congestion his side will face if they continue to be successful in all competitions.



"Looking at the calendar I noticed that in the next 52 days we will be playing 16 matches," Conte said.



"This will include one game that some of my players will play with the national team.



"What this means is a match every three days for some of my players.



"We will need to be ready, I need everyone ready, the whole squad, because we want to honour both the Serie A and Europa League and try to win both these great competitions.



"We will try and face every match in the best possible way, we won't have the same players on the pitch, so we will need to make sure we react quickly."