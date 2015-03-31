Conte: Turin return evoked 'strong emotions'
Italy coach Antonio Conte says his return to Turin prompted "very strong emotions", despite a week of strained relations with former club Juventus.
Conte has been subjected to death threats for the alleged role played by his training methods in a knee injury suffered by Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio.
Marchisio's injury was subsequently found to be not as serious as first thought, but the incident represented a dark episode in Conte's relationship with the club with whom he won silverware as both a player and a manager.
However, following Italy's 1-1 draw with England at Juventus Stadium, Conte was in a positive mood.
"For me the return to Turin brought up very strong emotions," he told Sky Sport Italia. "It was a dip into a beautiful and important past. I cannot forget."
Graziano Pelle headed Italy in front before Andros Townsend rescued the draw with a superb 79th-minute strike.
"We had chances against a strong team but I am happy because I had the chance to see some good work from my players," he added.
"[Debutant Mirko] Valdifiori was a prime example of the commitment and determination of a young man.
"In the second half, tiredness took over and this made concede, rather than score ourselves."
