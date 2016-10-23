Conte wants to emulate Mourinho

Antonio Conte is hoping to follow in the footsteps of former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho and build a legacy at Stamford Bridge.

Mourinho returns to Stamford Bridge on Sunday as Manchester United manager and Chelsea's most successful boss.

The Portuguese tactician guided Chelsea to three Premier League titles in two spells, including the club's first crown in 50 years in 2005.

Mourinho's tenure came to an end in December last year following a horrendous title defence, leading to Conte's eventual appointment ahead of the 2016-17 season.

While Conte is aware of Mourinho's achievements, the Italian head coach is determined to make his mark at the club.

"Jose was a very important manager in the story of this club," Conte said. "I hope to work with this club for many years and to build something important, for the present, for the future.

"It's important also to have time to work and to build, because it's important now to work a lot, work really hard and to build something important.

"When I signed my contract with Chelsea I signed for three years. In my mind is to stay here for three years and to build with the club success for this club."

Conte added: "In my mind there is always to give the maximum in work. Only one [team can] win the title. You must understand always the situation and then you work.

"It's important when I come back to my house [that] my conscience is very clear. It's important to give [my] all always, every day. Work, work, work, to build, to work, then you'll see at the end of the season."

Chelsea are fifth in the standings after eight matches, two points clear of Mourinho's United.