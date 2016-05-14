Conte will be given chance to succeed at Chelsea - Bosnich

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Mark Bosnich is confident incoming manager Antonio Conte will be afforded the time to make his mark at Stamford Bridge.

Conte will take the Chelsea reins ahead of the 2016-17 Premier League season following Italy's Euro 2016 campaign, and arrives with a world-class pedigree.

Conte won three Serie A titles with Juventus but that record is no certainty to provide him with a prolonged tenure in London, after Luiz Felipe Scolari, Carlo Ancelotti and Andre Villas-Boas were swiftly shown the door by owner Roman Abramovich, despite enjoying success prior to their arrivals.

But Bosnich, who spent two years at Stamford Bridge, believes Abramovich will show patience amid his demands for silverware following Chelsea's failure to finish inside the top four as their title defence fell by the wayside.

"I think he will get [the time to succeed]," Bosnich told Omnisport.

"We don't exactly know what goes on behind the scenes when [previous] positions became untenable.

"It's always difficult for a foreign manager coming to England but he will be given the time."

Conte will join a Chelsea side still reeling from a woeful Premier League title defence but determined to wrestle the trophy back from unlikely champions Leicester City, who they host in their final game of the season on Sunday.

Chelsea's defence is the worst in Premier League history as they are set to finish no higher than ninth in the table, with Blackburn Rovers in 1995-96 and Manchester United in 2013-14 ending their respective seasons in seventh place.

"[It was a] disappointing season but they will be back. They have employed an obviously very good manager," Bosnich added.

"A lot to prove for next season. It will be very interesting to see where they go player wise as well. Who Conte decides to sign and who he wants to stay."