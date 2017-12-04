Conte worried by in-form Griezmann as Atletico chase win at Chelsea

Antonio Conte expects Antoine Griezmann to provide Chelsea a stern test when they face Atletico Madrid at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

The France star has three goals and an assist in his last two LaLiga matches and scored in the crucial 2-0 win over Roma on matchday five of the Champions League group stage.

Griezmann's return to form has come at an important time for Diego Simeone's side, who must win in London this week to have any chance of progressing to the last 16.

Conte is eager not to put too much focus on stopping the former Real Sociedad star but admits he is "a fantastic player".

"The situation has changed," Conte told a news conference. "Three games ago, there was a Griezmann problem because he didn't score. Now he's scoring.

"Griezmann is a top player, a fantastic player, playing in a great team and showing he is a top player. We must pay great attention not only to him but to all the players."

Chelsea have already booked their place in the next round and will win the group with a victory, or if Roma drop points against Qarabag.

Conte wants his players to focus on winning the game against Atleti and not the permutations of the rest of the group, even though he does not believe finishing first is paramount.

+ + = 3 puntos November 25, 2017

"In this case, it's important to look at ourselves," he said. "The Champions League is a great tournament, the best and every team wants to go to the next round. In this case, our group is very tough because Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and Roma and don't forget Qarabag.

"In the past, Atletico Madrid played a great Champions League and they played in the last few years two finals and it could be a surprise if they don't go into the next round, but this group is not simple. It's important for us to look at ourselves and be happy to be qualified with one game to go.

"We must be pleased for our path and maybe I regret one game, against Roma, away. We want to play every game to try to win. It's normal.

"If you win, in the draw you can draw Real Madrid and Bayern Munich and Juventus and other teams. We have to do our best and then we'll see what happens in the draw."

Conte confirmed defender David Luiz will miss the match due to a knee problem but hit out at suggestions there is tension with the Brazilian.

"David is out. This problem with his knee, [we're] trying to solve this situation," said Conte.

When quizzed on his relationship with the player, who appeared to question Chelsea's tactics after the 3-0 loss to Roma, he replied: "Why do you ask this question?

"Two weeks ago, then it was the past, then he played against Qarabag. If you don't trust what I tell you, it's your problem, not my problem."