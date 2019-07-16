Cooke looks for St Mirren to get cup campaign back on track

St Mirren striker Cody Cooke believes they can quickly rectify some of the problems which were evident during the first 45 minutes of their season.

But Cooke warned their second Betfred Cup tie will not be any easier as Edinburgh City eye a top-flight scalp.

Saints were three down at half-time in Sunday’s home game against Dunfermline before eventually succumbing to a 3-2 defeat in Jim Goodwin’s first match in charge.

They have the chance to make amends in Paisley on Wednesday night.

Cooke told St Mirren’s Buddievision video service: “We will look at what we did wrong and it’s going to be another tough game.

“These teams coming from leagues below treat this as a cup final. It’s a huge day out for them to play against a Premiership team and no doubt they will come out and give everything, exactly the same as Dunfermline.

“We will reset and recharge. We have had another couple of days with the manager to see how he wants us to play and how he wants us to attack the game and we will go from there.

“No doubt we will come back stronger and there will be some clear messages from the manager on what he wants us to do.”