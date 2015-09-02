Copa del Rey Review: Racing fall at the first

Racing Santander failed to make it past the first round of the Copa del Rey, losing 2-0 away at CD Laredo on Wednesday.

Racing, now in the Segunda B and managed by former Spain international Pedro Munitis, conceded two own goals in the first half at Campo San Lorenzo to fall to their fourth-tier opponents.

Elsewhere in round one, Tudelano defeated the 10 men of Compostela 3-2, while CD Varea also had a man sent off as they went down by the same scoreline at home to Leonesa.

Mensajero and CF Talavera de la Reina progressed thanks to 2-0 victories, but one goal was enough to send Guijuelo through at the expense of Pontevedra.

Arandina CF scored three goals in extra time to see off Condal CF 4-1. Ebro, however, required penalties to knock out Real Union at home, the tie having finished level at 2-2 after 120 minutes.

There was also a shoot-out at Sabadell, with Castellon holding their nerve to knock out their hosts by a 4-2 scoreline.

SD Formentera made it through to the next round too, upsetting Alcoyano 2-1, while Reus, Linares Deportivo and Linense extended their cup runs for a little while longer.

Lleida Esportiu proved too strong for Hercules, triumphing 3-1, while a goal from Hugo Rodriguez saw Cadiz squeeze past Murcia.

Socuellamos saw off Portugalete 2-1 and, in the final tie of the night, Javi Medina found the net with eight minutes remaining to give Algeciras a 1-0 triumph away at Melilla.