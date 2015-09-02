Copa del Rey Review: Racing fall at the first
Racing Santander fail to clear the first hurdle in the Copa del Rey as Lleida Esportiu prove too strong for Hercules.
Racing Santander failed to make it past the first round of the Copa del Rey, losing 2-0 away at CD Laredo on Wednesday.
Racing, now in the Segunda B and managed by former Spain international Pedro Munitis, conceded two own goals in the first half at Campo San Lorenzo to fall to their fourth-tier opponents.
Elsewhere in round one, Tudelano defeated the 10 men of Compostela 3-2, while CD Varea also had a man sent off as they went down by the same scoreline at home to Leonesa.
Mensajero and CF Talavera de la Reina progressed thanks to 2-0 victories, but one goal was enough to send Guijuelo through at the expense of Pontevedra.
Arandina CF scored three goals in extra time to see off Condal CF 4-1. Ebro, however, required penalties to knock out Real Union at home, the tie having finished level at 2-2 after 120 minutes.
There was also a shoot-out at Sabadell, with Castellon holding their nerve to knock out their hosts by a 4-2 scoreline.
SD Formentera made it through to the next round too, upsetting Alcoyano 2-1, while Reus, Linares Deportivo and Linense extended their cup runs for a little while longer.
Lleida Esportiu proved too strong for Hercules, triumphing 3-1, while a goal from Hugo Rodriguez saw Cadiz squeeze past Murcia.
Socuellamos saw off Portugalete 2-1 and, in the final tie of the night, Javi Medina found the net with eight minutes remaining to give Algeciras a 1-0 triumph away at Melilla.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.