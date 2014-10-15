Copa del Rey Wrap: Izarra lose L'Hospitalet thriller

Segunda B strugglers L'Hospitalet battled to a 3-2 victory at home to fourth-tier outfit Izarra, who started well at the Estadio Municipal Feixa Llarga.

Pito Camacho struck twice in the opening 22 minutes for promotion-chasing Izarra.

But Nano gave the hosts hope early in the second half and Ruben Alcazar drew them level just after the hour-mark.

Nano would be the hero with what proved to be the winner in the 79th minute.

In a battle between two Segunda Division sides, Real Betis had a 5-4 penalty shoot-out win over Lugo after their clash finished 0-0.

Former Athletic Bilbao and Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder David Lopez skied Lugo's fifth penalty over the bar before Alvaro Cejudo sent Betis through.

Alcoyano edged Lleida Esportiu 1-0 thanks to Juan Vich's 71st-minute goal and Real Oviedo needed extra time to overcome a nine-man UCAM Murcia 1-0.

Huesca equalised late against Barakaldo before Inigo Ros scored a 119th-minute winner to send them through 2-1 after both teams were reduced to 10 men.

Real Valladolid were too good for Girona in a 2-0 victory, while Cornella came from behind to beat Leioa 2-1.

Cadiz edged Linense 2-1.