Copa do Brasil Wrap: Santos, Botafogo progress

Having been held to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their third-round clash a fortnight ago, Santos headed to CRAC's home ground knowing the Brazilian Serie C club would be a tough opponent on Wednesday.

But it did not take long for Santos to take control of the second leg with Gustavo Henrique cleverly volleying home from a free-kick in the ninth minute.

Henrique's goal gave Santos a 2-1 lead on aggregate and the visitors wrapped up victory in the 75th minute when Alan Santos ran onto a long pass over the top of CRAC's defence and his chip was deflected by the hosts' goalkeeper into the path of Leonardo Cittadini, who headed home.

In other Copa do Brasil results, Atletico PR defeated Paysandu 2-1 to claim an aggregate victory by the same scoreline, Nacional AM overcame Ponte Preta 1-0 to wrap up a 2-0 overall win and Botafogo triumphed 5-4 on penalties after their two-legged tie with Figueirense finished 1-1.