Copa Libertadores: Boca bid to remain perfect

Boca welcome Venezuelan visitors Zamora to La Bombonera in Buenos Aires on the back of consecutive wins against Palestino (1-0) and Wanderers (2-1)

After two weeks without a Libertadores fixture, Wednesday sees the Argentinean giants back in action against Zamora, who are pointless from two matches so far.

Boca should have a refocused Pablo Osvaldo - on loan from Premier League outfit Southampton - back at their disposal after his girlfriend was reportedly carjacked at gunpoint in the capital.

Osvaldo, who scored the winner against Wanderers, missed training last Thursday due to the incident but Boca coach Rodolfo Arruabarrena said the controversial striker is ready to play.

"Osvaldo feels good, what matters is that nothing happened to his wife and that his son was not present in that situation," Arruabarrena said ahead of Sunday's trip to Colon in the league.

Arruabarrena also confirmed 18-year-old centre-back Juan Komar, who opened the scoring against Wanderers - will partner Marco Torsiglieri on Wednesday.

Group Five rivals Wanderers and Palestino go head-to-head on Tuesday, with both teams level on three points after two matchdays.

Argentinian counterparts Racing Club can also preserve their perfect start to Group Eight when they entertain Sporting Cristal on Tuesday.

Racing have been near faultless during their second round campaign to date, with Diego Cocca's men collecting six points from two matches.

Those two wins have seen Racing tally a total of nine goals against Guarani (4-1) and Deportivo Tachira (5-0).

Gustavo Bou has been unstoppable, netting hat-tricks in both fixtures to top the Libertadores goalscoring charts.

And Racing will be counting on the 25-year-old striker to lead the team past Sporting Cristal, who have drawn back-to-back games.

Guarani are at home to Tachira on the same day in Paraguay.

In Group Seven on Thursday, Libertad (four points, plus one) play host to leaders Estudiantes (four points, plus three), who only head the standings after two rounds due to their superior goal difference.

Barcelona - searching for their first point - tackle Atletico Nacional.

Group Six fixtures are spread out over two days, with leaders Tigres UANL away to San Jose on Wednesday and winless River Plate at Juan Aurich on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Group Three unbeaten pacesetters Club Universitario are at home to Huracan on Tuesday.

Huracan have drawn their first two fixtures.