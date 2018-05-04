Copa Libertadores Review: River Plate, Racing into last 16

River Plate and Racing Club sealed their spots in the Copa Libertadores knockout stage with hard-fought wins Thursday.

A first-half goal from Lucas Pratto was enough for River to overcome Santa Fe 1-0 in Group 4 in Bogota.

Pratto finished clinically in a one-on-one with Robinson Zapata in the 24th minute to give River their win.

Top of the group and undefeated, River's win secured their spot in the knockout stage.

Racing Club are also into the last 16 after edging past Universidad de Chile 1-0 in Group 5.

Alejandro Donatti broke the deadlock in the 81st minute, firing in a 25-yard effort off the post, before Universidad had Lorenzo Reyes sent off.

Racing are three points clear atop the group, having won three of their five matches.

Palmeiras will finish top of Group 8 and recorded a 3-1 win over Alianza Lima, while Libertad are through from Group 3 after beating The Strongest 3-1.