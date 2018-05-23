Copa Libertadores Review: Silva helps Cruzeiro into last 16

Lucas Silva helped Cruzeiro seal their spot in the Copa Libertadores last 16 with a 2-1 win over Racing Club Tuesday.

Silva added to Thiago Neves' early opener as Cruzeiro progressed from Group 5 courtesy of their win in Belo Horizonte.

Neves swept home a third-minute goal before the hosts doubled their lead through Silva, who is on loan from Real Madrid.

The 25-year-old won possession high up the pitch before firing in a fine effort from 25 yards.

Ricardo Centurion pulled a goal back for Racing in the 28th minute, but Cruzeiro saw out their win to finish top of the group.

Vasco da Gama finished third to enter the Copa Sudamericana after beating Universidad de Chile 2-0.