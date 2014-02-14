Copa Libertadores Wrap: Uni. Chile up and running

Gustavo Lorenzetti's 82nd-minute winner was enough for 2011 Copa Sudamericana champions Universidad Chile to edge Defensor Sporting 1-0 at the Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez Pradanos.



The 28-year-old Argentine sent the home fans wild when he drilled in from the edge of the area after a corner had been cleared.



Universidad Chile are second in Group 5, which is topped by Real Garcilaso after their win on Wednesday.



High-flying Colombia Primera A outfit Atletico Nacional left it late to overcome Newell's Old Boys 1-0 in Medellin.



The Argentines look set to take a point from the Group 6 clash before Edwin Cardona's 30-yard effort snuck into the bottom corner.



In the other Group 6 match, Cristian Riveros struck on 69 minutes to lead Gremio to a 1-0 win over Nacional at the Estadio Gran Parque Central in Montevideo.



On a day of few goals, Atletico Paranaense were 1-0 winners at home to The Strongest thanks to a 24th-minute goal from Paulinho Dias in Group 1.



In Group 3, Lanus and O'Higgins played out a 0-0 draw.



The only game to feature more than one goal on Thursday was Emelec's come-from-behind 2-1 win at home to Bolivar.



Juanmi Callejon opened the scoring on 11 minutes, cutting inside from the left and past two defenders before firing home.



Angel Mena levelled a minute later as he tucked away Marcos Caicedo's cutback and there were no other goals in Guayaquil until late on.



Fernando Gimenez powered in a header from Fernando Gaibor's corner to score the winner on 74 minutes, putting Emelec top of Group 7.