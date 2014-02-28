Copa Libertadores Wrap: Wins for Argentine duo

Both sides needed to recover from first-up losses, and Newell's did so emphatically with a 4-0 triumph over Nacional while San Lorenzo snuck past Independiente del Valle 1-0.



Alfredo Berti's Newell's got off to the perfect start in front of their Estadio Marcelo Alberto Bielsa faithful, as Maxi Rodriguez tucked away a Lucas Bernardi cross in from the right for the opening goal on 14 minutes.



Their lead was doubled just prior to half-time, when Nacional defender Jorge Curbelo could do nothing with a Newell's sharp cross in but let it hit his body, and the ball deflected into the net for a second goal much to the chagrin of the Uruguayan visitors.



Provider of the first goal, Bernardi got on the scoresheet himself as he nodded in a Milton Casco cross from the left in the 54th minute.



To round out the emphatic victory, David Trezeguet chipped in a cross for Horacio Orzan to easily rise and meet to head home for a 4-0 scoreline.



In Buenos Aires, Angel Correa converted a midfield turnover from his Ecuadorian-based opponents into the game's only goal.



Correa struck at the Estadio Pedro Bidegain when he robbed Independiente of the ball, laid a ball out to the right before getting on the end of the cut-back pass from Hector Villalba to score.