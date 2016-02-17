Copa Libertadors Review: Palmeiras held, Tachira triumph

Uruguay's River Plate had to come from behind twice to take a share of the points in a 2-2 draw with Palmeiras as the Copa Libertadores group stage kicked off on Tuesday.

River - not to be mistaken with the Argentinian giants - trailed the Brazilians at half-time after Jean struck in the 35th minute following a delivery from Dudu.

But the home side hit back via Michael Santos, who levelled proceedings from the spot six minutes into the second half, only for Gabriel Jesus to restore Palmeiras' lead in the 58th minute.

River, though, were not done as Bruno Montelongo scored a crucial equaliser six minutes later to earn a share of the spoils in the Group 2 opener.

Deportivo Tachira had to withstand a late surge from Olimpia to secure a 2-1 win in Group 7.

Yuber Mosquera opened the scoring for Tachira in front of their home crowd three minutes before the break, just one minute after Olimpia defender Carlos Rolon was shown a straight red card.

Tachira doubled their advantage just past the hour-mark when Edgar Perez nodded home at the far post.

Second-half substitute Jose Nunez scored the consolation for Olimpia 11 minutes from time.

In Tuesday's other game, Santa Fe played out a 0-0 draw with Cerro Porteno in Group 8.